The Adventures Of Sinbad Starring Popeye

Once again our spinach chomping hero "Popeye" saves the day in 10 of his most treasured cartoons from the last 75 years. Revel in the Oscar nominated cartoon "Popeye the Sailor meets Sinbad the Sailor" and watch as Popeye comes to the rescue of Olive Oyl, kidnapped by the meanest pirate to ever sail the seven seas, SINBAD (a.k.a. Bluto). Popeye faces off against Bluto again in "Big Bad Sinbad" where the evil pirate king claims he's the greatest sailor in the world and Popeye sets out to prove him wrong. "Well shiver me timbers" if he doesn't succeed. Come and join the most popular seafarer ever on his exciting adventures along with his fickle girlfriend Olive Oyl, his hamburger mooching pal Wimpy and his hairy arch nemesis Bluto. Timeless, hilarious and strong to the finish, this digitally enhanced classic collection is a must-own for any true Popeye fan or anyone who just loves to laugh.