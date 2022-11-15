The Adventures of Snowden the Snowman

Not Available

Nothing's more exciting than the first day of snow, because that means Snowden the Snowman is coming to visit! His forest pals, Cha Cha the Squirrel, Flops Hare the Rabbit, Simon the Mouse and La Rue the Bird, know that snowflakes mean it's time to go sledding together. But Cha Cha is scared to sled, so she pretends she can't unless she finds her "lucky" nut. The hunt for the nut takes the group on all sorts of adventures, from a close call in a bear cave, to a wacky visit with Sly Fox, the inventor. It's a fun-filled journey of giggles and songs, with leons to learn about being afraid, telling the truth and how to be a friend.