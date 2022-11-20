The Adventures of the Son of Exploding Sausage

Not Available

The Bonzo Dog Band drive into the country in a truck, unload their equipment in some woods only to find some of it taken away by some children. They eat and play at a party, and the Bonzos play a number of instrumentals in a stable yard, including 'Rockaliser Baby', 'We are Normal' and 'Quiet Walks and Summer Talks'. At the end they are driven away in a white car. Note: No words are sung. Featured alongside the Bonzo Dog Band are the children Amanda, Jennifer and Ashley Lees, Edward Roebuck, and Olivia Smith. (BFI)