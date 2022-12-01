Not Available

The Adventures of Timmy the Tooth: Spooky Tooth

    Spooky Tooth is the 6th episode of The Adventures of Timmy the Tooth Video Series Set in Flossmore Valley & Egypt, this episode tells the story of Timmy & Brushbrush & Bubbles on their visit to the pyramids on their official pyramid investigation business as they explored the Pyramid of King Tooth Uncommon & make new friends with Rodney the Riddler web-building spider & Mumfred the lost child mummy & the Great King Tooth (Mr. Wisdom) & Mumfred's parents & sing & dance to the Let's Play Dress Up song & the Cheer Up song & the King Tooth song & get home to have their big dress up party.

