The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Love's Sweet Song

Indiana Jones and Remy Baudouin arrive in Ireland in April 1916 on their way to London where they plan to join the Belgian Army. In order to raise enough money for their fare to Englandm, they both start get a job at a local pub. Here Indy meets struggling play wight Sean O'Casey and soon impresses two Irish girls who think he's an American millionaire traveling the world. When they finally arrive in London, Indiana meets a spunky female bus conductor and suffragette named Vicky Prentiss who is not afraid to make her stance on women's rights be known to anyone who will listen. Finding they have a lot in common, Indy asks Vicky to accompany him on a visit to his former tutor, Helen Seymour, but soon realizes Vicky is adamant in having her opinion heard.