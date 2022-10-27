Not Available

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Oganga, the Giver and Taker of Life

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Africa, December 1916. Despite disobeying orders, Indy is promoted to Captain after capturing a German machine gun. He is then ordered to cross the jungle with Remy and Captain Boucher to pick up a shipment of weaponry. Along the way his Ubangan Sgt, Barthelemy picks up the sole surviving child from a disease ridden village despite Boucher's orders against it. On the way back, Indy and company succumb to disease themselves, and are picked up by Albert Schweitzer and the orderlies from his jungle hospital. At first resistant to being treated by a German, Indy soon begins to realize that Schweitzer is not interested in war, only attempting to cure people against all odds.

Cast

Sean Patrick FlaneryIndiana Jones
Ronny CoutteureRemy Baudouin
Bryan PringleZachariah Sloat
Michel DuchaussoyMaj. Boucher
Isaach De BankoléSgt. Barthelmy
Emile Abossolo M'boJoseph

