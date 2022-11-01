The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Scandal of 1920

Not Available

New York, June 1920. Twenty year old Indiana Jones is working backstage at George White's Scandals in 1920. Having just arrived in the Big Apple, Indy manages to woo no less than three girls in as many days: singer Peggy, poet Kate and socialite Gloria. He manages to get Peggy a song to sing by his good friend George Gershwin, Kate and her friends at the Vicious circle will review the show and Gloria's father helps out to back the show when White needs financial help.