Not Available

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Scandal of 1920

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

New York, June 1920. Twenty year old Indiana Jones is working backstage at George White's Scandals in 1920. Having just arrived in the Big Apple, Indy manages to woo no less than three girls in as many days: singer Peggy, poet Kate and socialite Gloria. He manages to get Peggy a song to sing by his good friend George Gershwin, Kate and her friends at the Vicious circle will review the show and Gloria's father helps out to back the show when White needs financial help.

Cast

Sean Patrick FlaneryIndiana Jones
Alexandra PowersGloria Schuyler
Anne HecheKate
Jennifer StevensPeggy
Jeffrey WrightSidney Bechet
Christopher John FieldsGeorge White

