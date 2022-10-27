The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father

Not Available

The globe trotting trip that Henry Jones, Jr. sets out on in the early 1900s next takes him and his family to Russia. A few acts of clumsiness puts Indy at odds with his father who is greatly displeased with Indy. Indy runs away into the Russian countryside and wakes in the morning on a haystack. He encounters an odd, cantankerous old man named Leo Tolstoy, who is in full agreement that "hell" is other people. Both are running away to seek a simpler life. They cross the countryside, encountering colorful Gypsies and avoiding fierce Imperial Cossack troops. The hardships of the journey make Indy homesick, but he won't soon forget his journey with the stubborn old man. Indy's next destination is Greece, where his mother Anna realizes that father and son need to spend more time together.