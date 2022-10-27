The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Treasure of the Peacock's Eye

Not Available

Finds Indy vagabonding around the South Pacific on a treasure hunt for a fabled lost diamond. The war in Europe ends but a new adventure begins for Indy when a mysterious man's dying words, "The eye of the peacock!" send him and Remy on a thrilling treasure hunt for one of Alexander the Great's most prized possessions. Pursued by a dangeroud one-eyes man, Indy follows the trail of the diamond from London to Alexandria to the South Seas, where he has a run-in with a murderous band of Chinese pirates. The shipboard battle that ensues is a spectacular display of swords, guns and flying fists. Marooned by the priates on a remote desert island, Indy is captured by savage headhunters, but before they can turn him into a shrunken head and cannibal stew, he is rescued by anthropologist Bronislaw Malinowski, and makes a life-altering decision.