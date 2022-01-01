The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Winds of Change

1992

May 1919. Indy is in Paris working as a translator during the peace conference following the end of the Great War. He meets up with T.E. Lawrence once more but finds his ideals have changed a lot since the start of the war. Indy then decides to finally head home to Princeton even though it means having to face his father. He gets reacquainted with his childhood friend Paul Robeson, who becomes the subject of racism as they visit New York city.