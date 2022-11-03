The Adventures of Young Ramses

Not Available

How does one pick the future ruler of a vast empire? Young Ramses is the exciting story of a courageous and trustworthy boy who lived long ago in ancient Egypt. Ramses' father, the mighty Pharoah, must decide who will replace him and become the next ruler of the Kingdom. Will it be Ramses or his older brother Sharon? The new leader must be quick on his feet, clever, brave and true. You'll love Ramses' girlfriend and future wife Ahita. She's a real Valley (of the Nile) Girl! There is never a dull moment as Ramses proves himself to be a leader worth of being Pharoah. Full of fun and action, Young Ramses teaches a lesson for all time. Perfect for the whole family!