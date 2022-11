Not Available

The teenaged descendant of Professor Van Helsing must fight an ancient demon named Simon Magus for control of a powerful sceptor.. Abraham Van Helsing battles with Simon Magus (Joe Zaso), defeating him using the Scepter of God. In the present day, students are digging for bones of animals at an excavation site. One student unearths a bone, slowly touches it, and it engulfs his hand. Simon Magus returns to life and terrorizes the excavation site...