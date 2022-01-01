1994

The Advocate

  • Drama
  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 1994

Studio

BBC Films

Bizarre black comedy about 15th-century Paris lawyer Richard Courtois (Firth) who decides to ply his trade in the country, only to find things stranger than he can imagine. His first case turns out to be defending a pig that's accused of murdering a child. And the pig is owned by beautiful gypsy Samira (Annabi), so the idealistic lawyer can fall in love (or lust). There's religion and superstition, there's power struggles, there's ignorance versus knowledge--things sound very modern indeed.

Cast

Ian HolmAlbertus
Donald PleasencePincheon
Amina AnnabiSamira
Nicol WilliamsonSeigneur Jehan d'Auferre
Michael GoughMagistrate Boniface
Harriet WalterJeannine Martin

Images