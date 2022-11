Not Available

In Kouroussa, his native village, little Baba lives happily, between Madou, his father, a gifted mechanic, Kouda, his sweet mother, and his gang of pals. Kouroussa is a wonderful place where Baba learns about life. But like all little boys Baba grows and now he is old enough to continue his studies in Conakry. He must say farewell to his village and cross all Guinea to the capital city of Guinea to live with his uncle.