1932

The Age of Consent

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 1932

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Dorothy Wilson, who'd previously been a stenographer at RKO Radio studios, and co-star Richard Cromwell play a couple of green-as-grass college students, whose puppy love blossoms into genuine romance. But with love comes responsibilities, and soon it looks as though they will have to give up their education if they want to make a go of their relationship. La Cava's fondness for on-set improvisation results in a number of endearingly spontaneous moments from the talented young cast.

Cast

Richard CromwellMichael 'Mike' Harvey
Arline JudgeDora Swale
Eric LindenDuke Galloway
John HallidayProf. David Mathews
Aileen PringleBarbara
Reginald BarlowMr. Swale

