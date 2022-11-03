The Age of Consent

1932

Dorothy Wilson, who'd previously been a stenographer at RKO Radio studios, and co-star Richard Cromwell play a couple of green-as-grass college students, whose puppy love blossoms into genuine romance. But with love comes responsibilities, and soon it looks as though they will have to give up their education if they want to make a go of their relationship. La Cava's fondness for on-set improvisation results in a number of endearingly spontaneous moments from the talented young cast.