The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Press series The Age of Intelligent Machines was produced for the science museum exhibition "Robots and Beyond: The Age of Intelligent Machines." This film was produced for a mainstream audience, and focuses on developments in artificial intelligence. Soundtrack features music by award winning recording artist Stevie Wonder. Film series features two parts: "Machines that Think" and "Intelligence, It's Amazing!" A survey of artificial intelligence showing AI at work and under development.