The Age of Love

A first-of-its-kind speed dating event for 70- to 90-year-olds sets up this comic and poignant look at the search for love among the booming senior set. Over one summer, we intimately follow as ten speed daters – fearlessly candid about their lives and desires – prepare for the big day, endure a rush of encounters, and anxiously receive their results. Then, as they head out on first dates, we discover how worries over physical appearance, intimacy and rejection, loss and new beginnings change – or don't change – from first love to the far reaches of life. Α funny and bittersweet story about the universality of love and desire, regardless of age.