1990

The Ages Of Lulu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1990

Studio

Iberoamericana Films Internacional

The Ages of Lulu is a gruelling sensual odyssey from Spanish director Bigas Luna, made immediately prior to his popular trilogy Jamón, jamón (1992), Golden Balls (1993) and The Tit and the Moon (1994). Starting as the somewhat queasy story of the young Lulu's affair with the manipulative Pablo (Oscar Ladoire), the movie takes a much darker turn once they are wed. It is conventional cinematic wisdom that there's no such thing as sex after marriage, but here Lulu's husband incomprehensibly leads her into blindfolded relationships with others, then is heartbroken when she reacts with disgust.

Cast

Óscar LadoirePablo
María BarrancoEly
Fernando Guillén CuervoMarcelo
Rosana PastorChelo
Javier BardemJimmy
Juan GraellRemy

