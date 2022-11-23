Not Available

Unleashed from the dungeon of the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA), THE AGFA HORROR TRAILER SHOW is a senses-shattering compilation of the most spine-ripping, slime-slinging, soul-shredding horror trailers that you’ve never seen. Meticulously constructed by the mad scientists at AGFA to resemble an otherworldly night at the drive-in, this show features mega-rare trailers, commercials, and ephemera from the vaults -- most of which has never been screened since its original release. And it’s all presented via A BRAND NEW 35MM FILM PRINT!! Join us for this truly special event and witness skull-splitting on an apocalyptic scale. AGFA’s Reel Film Day is an annual celebration of watching 35mm film prints in a jam-packed theater with celluloid-worshipping maniacs on March 5 – or 3.5.