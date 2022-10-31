The Aggressives

Not Available

Ordinary teen So-Yo (Chun Jung-Myung) discovers the world of inline skating and his life changes forever. He joins a group of skaters, which includes group leader Gap-Ba (Lee Chun-Hee), skater Moggy (Kim Kang-Woo) and his girlfriend Han-Joo (Jo Yi-Jin). Han-Joo is an aspiring filmmaker who films her boyfriend's amazing skating sets. So-Yo also finds Han-Joo attractive. Meanwhile, group leader Gap-Ba hopes to send his send team to the world inline skating championship in Los Angeles, but mandatory military service is right around the corner. Meanwhile, Moggy takes part in a commercial shoot which causes major problems for the tight-knit skating group.