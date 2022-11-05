The Air-Conditioned Eden

Not Available

This 1996 documentary was produced and directed by expatriate American Peter Stuart for BBC’s channel 4. The archival footage features highlights such as Martin Denny’s first live performance on the Dinah Shore show. To actually SEE Augie Colon voice those birdcalls is an unforgettable moment. Martin is also interviewed in the film, and we see one of the last interviews with James Michener. Original footage of the Disneyland Tiki room and the Kon Tiki voyage further document important Tiki moments in history.