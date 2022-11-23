The Al Jarreau Show 1976

Not Available

From the German television archives, a musical gem: Al Jarreau performing thirteen songs live in a Hamburg television studio (originally broadcast on December 3, 1976). With stunning sense of nuance, humor, improvisation and dynamics he interprets songs like "Your Song" by Elton John and "Take Five" by Paul Desmond. Al is accompanied by Tom Canning (keyboards), Jerome Rimson (bass), and Nigel Wilkinson (drums). The Al Jarreau show is anything but boring -- ingenious, brilliant and timeless, and a real rarity. · Analogue tapes have been used as source for the recordings on this DVD. Tracklist: 1. To Be (3:49) 2. Letter Perfect (4:55) 3. Your Song (6:33) 4. Take Five (8:11) 5. Susan's Song (7:01) 6. Shiny Stockings (5:32) 7. You Don't See Me (6:48) 8. Aladdin's Lamp (5:05) 9. Somebody's Watching You (4:15) 10. Lock All The Gates (6:01) 11. Band intro (1:38) 12. Sweet Potato Pie (8:27) 13. We Got By (6:52) 14. Spirit (7:22) 15. Credits (0:36)