Mystical, ephemeral and nearly lost to time, alchemy was a "magical theory of nature" widely held in pre-Enlightenment Europe. Author Terence McKenna portrays John Dee, court magician to Queen Elizabeth I, in this history of the discipline. McKenna discusses the role of the science as he travels to key sites in alchemic lore throughout Eastern Europe, including Heidelberg, home to the world's only contemporary alchemy lab.