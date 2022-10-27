Not Available

Pixel Veil presents “The Alchemist’s Letter,” a richly inventive and visually stunning dark fairly tale. When Veridian, an estranged young man, receives his late alchemist father Nicolas’ inheritance (voice of Academy Award® nominated John Hurt), he is exposed to the ill-fated reality that his father built a tumultuous gold making machine powered by his own memories. The film takes us on an enchanted journey through the vessels of the machine where we explore the contents of the alchemist’s most precious memories, all in an attempt to give his son one last life lesson and save his relationship with his daughter (voice of Eloise Webb) from following down the same fateful path.