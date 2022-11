Not Available

Miki is a young Hungarian boy who cannot quite understand why he is always the target of nasty bully-attacks at school. Is it because his Mum speaks a different language. Or because of the weird lunch she packs him? Determined to find out why, Miki embarks on a journey which leads his to discover he is, in fact, an Alien. The Alien Boy is a whimsical ride into a young boys perception of discrimination, alienation and ultimately belonging.