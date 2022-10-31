The Alien Time Machine: Encounters from Another Dimension

Not Available

Join Eerie Investigations', Karen Frandsen, as she explores the mysterious experiences of author, Terry Le Riche Walters. Terry's personal accounts of alien visitations, abductions and spiritual prophecies from other dimensions are profound and riveting. See the world's only real Time Machine built using alien technology. Featuring exclusive footage of the machine and a group of researchers gathered to discuss its use and the bizarre technology behind it. Uncover dramatic insights into the fabric of reality itself and will keep you up at night wondering about what's "real" and what isn't.