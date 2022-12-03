Not Available

The Alienated

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Russia, Current day. Gynecologist Angela Kuhlmann finds herself in a very uncomfortable situation: she has to leave Moscow and start working within a province. The city is experiencing difficult times: because of the newly built highway to Moscow, it sinks into fornication and sin. Soon after Ms. Kuhlmann performs an illegal abortion - the patient claims to carry the Antichrist within her womb and takes the embryo home with her. From that moment on, a series of strange incidents begin to occur within her life.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images