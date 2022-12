Not Available

Music - The All-American Rejects, the platinum-selling alternative pop-rock band from Stillwater, Okla., take to the stage in this full-length, high-octane 2006 concert filmed live in the Twin Cities. The crowd-pleasing show features hits such as "Dirty Little Secret," "Move Along" and "It Ends Tonight." As a bonus, an in-depth tour documentary takes you behind the scenes and on the road for all the excitement of the group's headlining tour. -