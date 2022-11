Not Available

Amid Europe's superwealthy jet set, lovely Leslie (Anne Arthur) feels neglected by her cheating fiancé, Logan (Charlie Hickman). She gets even by pursuing a few dalliances of her own and, in the process, falls for a gorgeous lesbian socialite (Sabrina Koch). Slip on your oversized sunglasses and slide back to the swinging '60s for director Radley Metzger's fab erotic confection, a shocker at the time of its initial release.