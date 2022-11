Not Available

Documentary exploring the life of GG Allin, the controversial Rock ‘n' Roll singer whose outrageous onstage antics shocked the world. The story follows his impoverished childhood ruled by a tyrannical father to an adult life marked by drugs, violence and prison. Twenty years after his passing, GG's mother Arleta and brother Merle are still dealing with grief and GG's lasting influence on his fans - each in their own ways.