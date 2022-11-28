Not Available

“I’ve got a gym membership now. I’m reading the backs of cereal boxes. And then I started thinking how strange it was to know the calorie intake of a bowl of cereal, but not the contents of my own medication.” Anna is coming of age. Possibilities are unfurling in front of her and she’s ready to take control. But her mother’s been standing guard all these years, taking care, editing the choices. When Anna makes a decision that could affect the rest of her life, can Renee stand by and watch? THE ALMIGHTY SOMETIMES was a winner of a Judges Award at the 2015 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting. From writer Kendall Feaver comes a family story full of heart and humour, of a young woman trying to take control and a mother compelled to protect her.