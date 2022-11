Not Available

The Almost Guys is a 2006 American comedy film written and directed by Eric Fleming, produced by Andrea Michaud and starring an ensemble cast.[1] It was filmed on 35mm in Southern California. Film locations included Los Angeles, Lancaster, Long Beach, Upland and Downey. The Almost Guys received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). Worldwide rights to the independently produced film were acquired by National Lampoon.