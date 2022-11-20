The Alpo Story

Not Available

With his buddies AZ and Rich Porter, Alpo rose to become one of New York's top drug kingpins in the 1980s. This documentary traces the life and career of the young man dubbed the unofficial "Mayor of Harlem." Business smarts and hard work led to street fame and enormous fortune for the friends, but when flashy Porter neglected to pay money he owed to the more unassuming Alpo, the rift in their partnership led to betrayal, murder and prison.