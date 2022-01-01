Not Available

Maattrraan (English: The Alternate) is a 2012 Tamil action thriller film directed and co-written by K. V. Anand and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, starring Suriya portraying conjoined twins, along with Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Tara, Ajay Ratnam, Ravi Prakash and Shankar Krishnamurthy in supporting roles with Isha Sharvani making a special appearance. Maattrraan released worldwide on 12 October 2012 along with a dubbed Telugu version titled Brothers, receiving mixed reviews from critics.