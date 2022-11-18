The Amateurs

Not Available

The friendship of a doctor Vitolis Laumakys and an engineer Adolfas Morėnas started in 1962, while fixing a broken motorcycle. That very same year they set up an amateur film studio by the name “The Amateur”. Gradually it became one of the most successful amateur film studios in Lithuania, and their second home. In five decades they created almost a hundred of short films. Although Vitolis and Adolfas are still actively working – digitalizing their film archives, “The Amateur” is facing some unpleasent changes.