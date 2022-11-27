Not Available

The Amazing Bow Wow tells the tragic tale of a hermaphroditic dog, reduced to performing as a tent-show freak. Problems begin when Bow Wow's owners, small-time carnival impresarios Babu (Stanton Kaye) and Rexina (Lynda Benglis), discover that their dog can not only talk, but is also highly intelligent. Its extraordinary abilities provoke fear and jealousy in Babu, and, conversely, affection and protectiveness in Rexina. As Bow Wow's relationship with Rexina becomes sexually charged, Babu attempts to castrate the animal, but in a terrible twist of fate mistakenly cuts off its tongue. (Electronic Arts Intermix)