The Amazing Feats of Young Hercules

1997

When Hercules misuses his might, Zeus banishes him from Mt. Olympus. In order to return home, he must prove his worth by facing four perilous tasks on earth. Because he has abused his mighty powers, Young Hercules is banished from Mt. Olympus by his father Zues. In order to return he must prove himself worth by facing challenges of Earth. Follow the perils and adventures of Hercules and his sidekick Falina, a princess who's been turned into a sable. Hercules defeats the Stymphalian birds, which are drawn as robots, and the Hydra, a clumsy three-headed dragon. He also tangles with a Gorgon (borrowed from the legend of Perseus) and goes after some golden apples.