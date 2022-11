Not Available

This video is the ultimate collector's item for the Amazing Johnathan's true fans. A 48 minute live performance of Johnathan taped at The Flamingo in Las Vegas. Be warned that it's not like what you are used to seeing on TV. It contains adult language and is not suitable for all audiences! See hilarious backstage scenes with Tanya, Johnathan's assistant and never before glimpses into the mind of The Amazing Johnathan. You will laugh until you are sore!