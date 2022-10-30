1948

The Amazing Mr. X stars Turhan Bey as the title character, a mysterious mystic named Alexis. Making a comfortable living by fleecing the gullible wealthy, Alexis' latest target is grieving young widow Christine Faber (Lynn Bari). Hoping to communicate with her dead husband Christine submits to Alexis' crystal-ball act. Alexis gets more than he bargained for when the "deceased" man may be alive.