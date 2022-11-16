The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Reworked

Not Available

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in its purest form. No subplot about Peter uncovering his parents' disappearance. No impending plane crash abruptly interjected into the final showdown to instill a false sense of real-world consequence. No meandering scenes that only serve to distract from the overall narrative the film seeks to tell. This, coupled with the addition of deleted scenes to help keep the plot moving along at a healthy pace, creates the sequel that viewers both expected and deserved back when it released in 2014.