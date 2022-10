Not Available

Exploitation auteur Doris Wishman (Bad Girls Go to Hell) provides the most over-the-top entertainment of her career with this film about a nice guy who turns murderous after undergoing a penis transplant. As it turns out, the well-endowed donor was a serial rapist who preyed on women with gold earrings -- a habit that our unfortunate hero (João Fernandes) has inherited along with the man's penis.