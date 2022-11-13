The Ambassador

Not Available

An Amerian ambassador to Israel tries to bring peace to the Middle East, but his efforts are hampered when his wife has an affair with a PLO leader. Robert Mitchum plays a controversial U.S. ambassador to Israel who tries to solve the Palestinian question while being criticized by all factions, which takes a turn when his wife begins having an affair with a PLO chief. Rock Hudson (in his last theatrical movie role) plays Mitchum's chief security officer who saves his life in an assassination attempt and tries to help him resolve the conflicts around them.