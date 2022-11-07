The Ambassador & Me

Not Available

Jan Czarlewski's father is a Polish hero and diplomat who puts his heart into his work and barely pays attention to his son. "He has dedicated his whole life to his country, but he never had any time for me," says Czarlewski. In an attempt to make up for lost time, he decides to visit his dad in Brussels, where Czarlewski senior works as a diplomat. He films the visit, following him wherever he goes: during a game of tennis, in his bed, while laying a wreath, and at the office. But the man is unenthusiastic, showing his irritation when his son films him or tries to interview him. The father attempts to convince his son that his work is important and discretion at the Embassy is essential. Czarlewski emphasizes the distance between him and his father with moments of silence and by filming himself on his own when he's been cordially uninvited.