The Amber Sexalogy is a suite of six interrelated but markedly different DV shorts. Charting certain stages in the relationship between Harris, a young man played by a series of different actors and Amber, a young woman played by Melissa Maureen Rizal, these very different short films work as a unified suite and eventually build up to a master narrative that unfolds fully in the moments of reflection after watching the entire 61 minutes. (Benjamin McKay)