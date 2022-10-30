1961

The American Beauty

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 1961

Studio

Compagnie Commerciale Française Cinématographique (CCFC)

Marcel, a simple-minded factory worker, is tricked into buying a high-priced American convertable car by a widow determined not to let it fall into the hands of her late husband's secretary/secret lover. Once in pocession of the car, Marcel only encounters one bad luck episode after another with the excessive gasoline consumtion, his wife trying to sell it to make ammends meet, getting into traffic jams, accidently riding into a car wash with the top down, and more

Cast

Colette BrossetPaulette
Louis de FunèsLe secretaire du commissariat / le chef du personnel
Michel Serraultle clochard
Jean LefebvreChougnasse
Alfred Adam
Robert Burnier

