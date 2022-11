Not Available

New York City is a melting-pot. The American City is a celebration of the diversity that is New York. Featuring Caleb Andrews, star of the GayVN Award winner The American Way 3, and Latino Fan Club superstars Alejandro, Scarface and Viper, it is a story of the city as seen through the lens of a video camera. The cast includes five newcomers and the biggest star of all - the city of New York.