The American Civil War

This epic-length documentary about the U.S. Civil War distinguishes itself from prior productions on the same subject by taking as its central perspective the outlook of soldiers who were stationed on the front lines of battle. In so doing, the program cuts through much of the mythos surrounding the conflict itself and enables us to see the war in a fresh new way. It draws on elements including personal correspondence, diaries, archival photographs and much more. Installments include: "Rally Round the Flag," "Rebels at the Gates," "High Water Mark," "General Grant's War," and "Jubilation."