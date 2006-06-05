The American Dream: The Dusty Rhodes Story

2006

"The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes will forever be remembered as the working man's champion. A master at the mic and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, he has had legendary confrontations with sports-entertainments top stars, including Ric Flair, Harley Race, "SuperStar" Billy Graham, Terry Funk and Tully Blanchard. Decades later, his contributions to sports-entertainment are still being felt. This Three-disc release will present his life's story as well as his most memorable matches and interviews from his days in the AWA, NWA, and WWWF, WWE, and WCW.