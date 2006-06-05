2006

The American Dream: The Dusty Rhodes Story

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

"The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes will forever be remembered as the working man's champion. A master at the mic and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, he has had legendary confrontations with sports-entertainments top stars, including Ric Flair, Harley Race, "SuperStar" Billy Graham, Terry Funk and Tully Blanchard. Decades later, his contributions to sports-entertainment are still being felt. This Three-disc release will present his life's story as well as his most memorable matches and interviews from his days in the AWA, NWA, and WWWF, WWE, and WCW.

Cast

Dick Afflishimself
 Terry AllenMagnum T.A.
 Arn Andersonhimself
Alan Robert Rogowskihimself
John Belushihimself
Shelton Benjaminhimself

View Full Cast >

Images