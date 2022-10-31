1987

The American Way

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1987

Studio

Kerrash Limited

A group of Vietnam vets disturbs television programs from a B-29 airplane. They want to sabotage Mrs Westinghouse's political campaign who is running for the Senate in support of US military involvement in South America. Mrs Westinghouse orders some nuclear missiles to be launched against the saboteurs, but they manage to avoid the impact and even succeed in exposing a big secret of hers.

Cast

Dennis HopperCaptain
Craven MarkDon
James AubreyClaude
Eugene LipinskiAce
William ArmstrongJerry
Scott HoxbySam

