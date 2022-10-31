The American Way

A group of Vietnam vets disturbs television programs from a B-29 airplane. They want to sabotage Mrs Westinghouse's political campaign who is running for the Senate in support of US military involvement in South America. Mrs Westinghouse orders some nuclear missiles to be launched against the saboteurs, but they manage to avoid the impact and even succeed in exposing a big secret of hers.
|Dennis Hopper
|Captain
|Craven Mark
|Don
|James Aubrey
|Claude
|Eugene Lipinski
|Ace
|William Armstrong
|Jerry
|Scott Hoxby
|Sam
