The American Way Part 2: Lust is the story of Ashton Ryan choosing the best young men he's met during the past year to join him for a weekend of lust at his uncle's secluded mountain cabin. He lures them with the promise of love, and serves them heaping portions of sex. The result is six sizzling sex scenes that culminate in a group scene that fulfills Ashton sexually, but in the end leaves him alone to ponder the meaning of lust without love. Join Ashton as he continues his sexual odyssey and search for more and more sex. Also featuring Enrique Rivera (The Heartland) and the debut of seven fresh new faces.